Here Are August's Theme Park Deals and Discounts

August means the end of summer vacation for many Americans - but there's still time for one last getaway before September. If you're eyeing more theme park visits this month, we have links to some great discounts on admission tickets and deals on hotel packages across the country.

If you're looking for a destination outside of Florida this month, we now have discounted tickets available for the new Legoland New York theme park that just opened north of the city.

Legoland New York - Kids tickets from $66, adults from $77 each.

Our authorized travel partner also offers discounted tickets to these popular roller coaster road trip destinations:

Kings Island - One-day tickets from $45.

Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay - One-day tickets from $43, plus All Day Drink Wristband.

Carowinds - One-day tickets from $46.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas - One-day tickets from $35.

If you are in or headed to southern California, check out these deals:

Disneyland - California residents can visit Disneyland Disney California Adventure for as little as $78 per day. (This is a better deal than Disneyland is offering on its own website!) Nonresidents can save up to $28 per ticket over gate price, as well.

Universal Studios Hollywood - California residents can visit for as little as $94 per day for kids and $97 a day for adults. Nonresident tickets start at $95 per day for kids and $100 a day for adults.

Knott's Berry Farm - One-day tickets from $53.

SeaWorld San Diego - One-day tickets from $64, with a second day free! And on your way to San Diego, check out what's available for Legoland California, too.

Our readers are looking at ticket deals for several aquariums around the country, too - which can be great destinations for families on a hot summer day. We start in southern California and work our way back east.

Aquarium of the Pacific - Kids tickets from $20 and adults from $28.

Texas State Aquarium - Kids tickets from $25, students/senior/military from $33, and adults from $35.

Georgia Aquarium - Now with the "Sharks! Predators of the Deep" exhibits. Tickets from $36.

National Aquarium - Kids tickets from $25, senior from $35, and adults from $40.

Finally, if you are longing for a Florida vacation, our partner also offers some nice discounts on those theme parks.

Universal Orlando Resort - Savings over $40 on select tickets.

SeaWorld Orlando - Weekday tickets are available from $72 each, with other deals available on all-day-dining and any-day tickets.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Legoland Florida, as well.

You can find combination ticket and hotel deals at many of those links, as well, for ever bigger savings. Or just browse attraction tickets - including popular city pass-style deals - for the following destinations:

Finally, if you are looking for a place to stay at top theme parks, you can find direct links to discounted reservations for on-site theme park hotels on our Theme Park Hotels Page.

* * *

