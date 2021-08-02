Disneyland AP Announcement Coming Tomorrow?

What will Disneyland do to replace its annual pass program? We will find out tomorrow.

The resort's "Legacy Passholders" got an email from Disneyland this morning teasing an announcement tomorrow of the "Magic Key" program. This is expected to be Disneyland's replacement for the annual pass program that it closed earlier this year.

But until we hear the announcement, we do not know for certain what the new Magic Key program will be. Is it really the replacement for annual passes? Or is it just one replacement for the AP program, with additional programs to come?

We do know that Disneyland officials consistently have talked about implementing some sort of membership or rewards program in lieu of reviving annual passes. And Disneyland has used the term "Magic Key" before, too. Back when Disneyland used A through E coupons for individual attraction admission, a Magic Key coupon was one that could be used on any attraction. Is that a clue to the new program's function?

The thing about the old Magic Key coupon was that, while it could be used for anything, it could be used just once. It was an attraction coupon, after all. Disneyland absolutely wants to avoid the situation that it created with the old annual pass program, when people could visit the park hundreds of times for the cost of just a few days' tickets. So it is not a stretch to imagine that the new Magic Key will come with some limits, as well.

Will Magic Key be an enhanced multi-day ticket? Maybe one with an extended expiration date and more benefits (discounts, parking, etc.) the more days you buy on it?

Will Magic Key be a membership program - one that buys you a certain number of admissions and/or benefits each month for an ongoing monthly payment?

Will Magic Key be a rewards program - one that provides you certain benefits after a designated number of visits on regularly priced tickets? Those benefits could be discounts, admission to special experiences, or even extra days of free admission.

Whatever Disney announces tomorrow - and we will have the full details here on Theme Park Insider's home page at 1pm PT - the program will need to balance the needs of participants with those of others who are not part of the program. Disneyland's old AP program crowded the park to capacity so often that Disneyland became a less attractive destination to other potential visitors.

What would you like to see Disneyland do with its Magic Key program?

