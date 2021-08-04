Disney World's Star Wars Hotel Prices Are Out of This World

A voyage on Walt Disney World's upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will start at more than $4,800 for a couple and nearly $6,000 for a family of four, according to a Disney website update today.
The sample rates for a standard cabin during the late summer season include two nights and two days aboard the hotel for Disney's Star Wars-themed role-playing experience. A visit to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land at Disney's Hollywood Studios is included, as are meals and on-board entertainment.
Disney is building the hotel to simulate a two-night voyage on the Halcyon starcruiser of the Chandrila Star Line. "Windows" in room cabins and common areas will be virtual portholes animated to make it look like you are traveling in space. And, as Disney writes on its new Galactic Starcruiser website, "Chandrila Star Line starcruisers are well equipped with the latest shield and turbolaser technology to defend themselves in the unlikely event of dire circumstances - which are never an issue.
"Well, almost never."
Of course things are going to go wrong on this voyage, which sets the stage for the interactive experience. Disney posted a sample itinerary today, which includes Sabacc lessons, droid racing and... lightsaber training, using Disney's real lightsabers.
Dinner will be served in two seatings nightly in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, with a group appetizers for the table, a choice of entree and a specialty plated dessert. Breakfast and lunch also will be available in the dining room, though guests may also have lunch at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo when visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. A Captain's Table experience at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room also will be available as an upcharge.
Disney accompanied today's website update with its first commercial for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
Guests will need to download and sign into the Play Disney Parks app for their Galactic Starcruiser adventure, as the Star Wars Datapad on that app will contain their personal itinerary, as well as driving some of the interactions on the ship. MagicBands (called databands here) also will be required for the full experience and will be provided as part of the package.
In addition to the standard cabin, which offers a queen bed, two bunks, and a wall pull-down bed, a Galaxy Class Suite adds an integrated seating area and second window to space, while Grand Captain Suite offers two bedrooms, a second bathroom and a third space window, sleeping up to eight passengers. Star Wars attire will be allowed on board, so go ahead and pack those Jedi robes.
Voyages begin next spring. Reservations, alas, are still not yet available.
* * *
Hopefully the Vaseline is provided free of charge.
Do you know how the visit to galaxy’s edge will work? Do you get admission into all of Disney studios or just GE? If only GE how will they control that?
Haha Mr. Meyer... vaseline. Yeah these prices are ridiculous. I mean how sustainable are these prices for the long term?! I do see the big-time Star Wars fans, which is a lot of them out there, but that number is greatly reduced to the ones that are able to afford it, give this a try. It sounds like an enjoyable, immersive experience. But those prices though. It might be a you try it once and then save your thousands for something else after the first time. This will be a VERY interesting topic to keep an eye out for the next few years.
It's a one-day admission to DHS, so I suppose you could wander outside Galaxy's Edge. But the sample itinerary suggests reserved ride times for both Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run in a half-day visit, so there's definitely a benefit in not wandering off too far.
Doing some math here. Since it's a two-night voyage, Disney can run a maximum of 182 voyages a year. And with somewhere around 100 cabins on board, that means a max of 18,200 paying cabins a year.
So Disney needs to find no more than 18,000 dedicated Star Wars fans each year with the means to pay at least $6K for this experience. (Plus travel and any additional Disney vacation around the Starcruiser voyage.) Honestly, I think they can do that.
$6K (plus gratuities) for four people. Food and non-alcoholic beverages, DHS access (with ride reservations) and entertainment?
That's not as bad as it could be.
Doesn't bother me, could be a million dollars for all I care, as this was created to be a premium experience for super wealthy people to begin with. What does bother me is that WDW totally botched their 50th anniversary and the condition of MK in regards to maintenence/cleanliness/ride reliability is just as bad as ever. For DLRs 50th they basically rehabbed everything in the entire park and for the 50th the park looked amazing. MK on the other hand looks dirty and tired and the rides are constantly breaking down. They took some rides down for like 2-4 day refurbs and basically slapped a coat of paint, if that.
I get that they are going to charge market rates for things and for a place with such massive demand as Disney, and considering the massive amounts of wealth that exists in the world, they are going to charge big $$. But the park was better taken care of back when it was way cheaper that is what bothers me.
Only TH Creative (AKA DISNEY FAN BOY) would somehow think this is a good deal...
No - This is the Disney catering to the Well off folks. 4 to 5 thousand is what we spend for 8 days in Orlando - Which includes Flight, Sheraton Resort full suit, Park tickets, spending monies, Florida taxes on everything, food, drink, tips, car rental.....
WTF Disney.....
OK, the real light sabers are cool, but not for 5K....
Those prices are high, and are more than I'd be willing to pay, but I don't think they're exorbitant for what the experience is. You're essentially paying for a mock cruise with a 48 hour non-stop RPG overlaid onto it, which if executed well could be the best vacation a Star Wars fan has ever taken. We need to stop calling this a hotel, or thinking about it as one...it's an immersive attraction that happens to have a two day duration. Is it sustainable? I have no doubt they'll sell out nearly every cruise at those prices for several years, but I do think in the second half of the decade we may start seeing prices drop as the overlap between those with the interest and those with the means shrinks significantly.
@TH Creative I totally agree.
Especially there are those who are big fans of Star Wars that this would be an experience of a lifetime. If I was a bigger fan of Star Wars and lived closer it would be enticing.
It will be interesting if Disney can sustain getting enough bookings in the long term as they will eventually run out of dedicated fans.
@ Brian Emery: I didn't say it was a "good deal". I said it's "not as bad as it could be." I suspect the price will likely increase in the not-too-distant future.
Between $1500 and $1750 per person (tax, tips, title and drive out)?
By Disney standards (or actually theme park standards) the sticker shock could've been a bigger punch in the face.
I hope.JK Rowling gets a taste of it and UO follows the model, ya know?
THC - See Russel's comments for best results.
Disney is trying to recoup all the monies they gave to Lucas films...hahahaha - By overcharging for two nights in a small themed room.
This is not a hotel for the middle class folks. They are catering to high end folks... Total BS... Price out the little guy.
Heck they already overcharge for a basic room as it is..$400 per night to stay in a small room where you no longer get magic hours and a bus ride from the airport...
That's why I stay at the Sheraton resorts - #Ad
@ Brian, what does that have to do with your claim that I said it was a "good deal"?
That is $6000 for three adults and a kid, not for four adults. I am sorry, but I am as big a Star Wars fan as they come. That is just plain stupid. I would feel so guilty spending that much money for that. I have a Disney credit card and an income that can afford it, but I would never spend money on something like that. In my opinion, and it is just that, they have lost their minds. I can take a vacation to Europe for the same as two days in a dress up hotel. Certainly people spend their money on things just as dumb or dumber, like meth or internet scams, but a fool and their money are soon parted, and this seems a little like a hustle to me. But hang on, maybe Disney can use this to reduce ticket prices across the parks or build more attractions to cut down wait times. That must be what they are doing.
Incidentally, you gotta believe with only 180 keys, guests are going to get maximum attention and personal service from the staff. Probably service that's even as good as you get at a (ahem) "Sheraton resort".
(Chuckle)
People greatly underestimate the huge cash register that is WDW premium experience offerings. I can tell you from being...around it...(of course not as a customer I would never buy any of this crap haha), but anyone that has worked in the travel business in Orlando will tell you there are lots of people that visit Disney that have huge amounts of wealth that don't care how much $ they are spending. They stay at the really expensive hotels, are club 33 members, own property at Golden Oak, are regulars at the expensive resturaunts, etc. WDW probably moreso than any other place in the world has the benefit of worldwide demand and create experiences that will book out regardless of how much they cost.
TH- I said you implied 'Good deal' and I stick by my words or typing...hahahaa
The reason I am pissed is that I personally know Walt himself, would not like this. They are pricing out a lot of folks here.
This pricing is ridiculous. After all the rich folks get tired of the small room for two nights, they will have to drop the price because of lack of bookings.. (I hope)
But in reality, it will probable have a wait list...
@TC: interesting point about Universal taking notice and creating a rival Wizarding World experience…
I’d personally love a themed hotel experience catered to the lore of the Hollywood Tower Hotel. Since you couldn’t actually stay in the ride’s original timeline version, maybe there is a chain of cursed hotels with otherworldly goings-on? I don’t know, it’s not perfect. Just spitballing here. Oooh ooh ooh I got it- how about a premium car wash experience themed to SEA? Your car enters the garage of one Ulysses Q. Scrubbles for a regular tuneup, things go pear-shaped, and you are transported to a world of whimsy and hanging air fresheners. It would take about 15 minutes total for the car wash, and then you’d sleep in your car for 3 days with occasional restroom breaks and/or feedings. Price pending…
It will be interesting to see how they price the up-charges for this. With a base rate of over $5k for 2 days/nights, what will they charge for the Captain’s dinner, upgraded food/beverage, and costumes? Also, I have little faith that the experience will be fully immersive it DIsney is going to rely on the current version of Datapad. That app will need a massive upgrade to improve the Galaxy’s Edge experience.
"The reason I am pissed is that I personally know Walt himself, would not like this."
The Walt Disney Company that exists today is a huge mega corporation that practically dominates the entertainment and media industries, its a totally different company than what it was when Walt Disney died in the 60s. If we want to get on the Walt wouldn't like this train then we could all easily list off probably hundreds of things just off the top of our head, starting with the fact that he didn't even want the Florida property to be about theme parks. He was known for saying that he never wanted to build another Disneyland but his older brother Roy convinced him they needed the get in the east coast market and that his idea of Epcot likely wasn't going to be successful, so they needed to tack a Disneyland onto it in order to get people to go there. After Walt died the people that came after him decided to make a theme park called Epcot (not what Walt wanted to do) and turned it into the theme park destination that it became.
I can't say shocked at the high price and seen some cruises about the same. Sure, it's wild but yeah, I know a LOT of Star Wars fans who would pay for this if they had the cash. It was obvious it wasn't going to be cheap to create so only natural Disney is charging high for it. Out of my price range to be sure but plenty of folks who are willing to go for it.
Some details and questions:
1. If you want to wear costumes, you gotta buy them. They're not included. (You can get them from the shopDisney website or buy them on board.)
2. On the sample itinerary, breakfast is from 7am to 8am. Gotta wake up early.
3. Your visit to Batuu (DHS) will be a bit over 4 hours, including a meal at Docking Bay 7. Then it's back to the "ship."
4. Some of the activities on board - lightsaber training, droid races, build a model ship, etc. - are 30 minutes or less.
5. The food looks understandably "exotic" but somewhat unappetizing (at least to me). Will kids go for this strange food or will they want burgers and chicken nuggets instead?
6. The first night's sample itinerary ends at 8:45pm. What then? What do you do after that?
7. What if someone wants to step outside of the confined "spaceship" for some fresh air or maybe smoke a cigarette? How will that work?
The thing that stands out most about the itinerary seems to be the lack of flexibility and choices. (Unlike a Disney cruise where you receive a daily newsletter offering you lots of choices for things to do. And food is available 24/7.) Everything here seems tightly scheduled with little room for change. I'm skeptical this is going to work as currently planned.
Here's a question: Wouldn't it be great if this turned out to be a fantastic experience and the model was replicated by other theme parks using a variety of IPs? I sure hope it does!
I am more excited about this than my significant others. $5K for a 2night, 2day experience (emphasize EXPERIENCE) will attract people nonetheless. People are willing to pay a premium for this kind of voyage, with meals ($100 per person value or $400 per stay) and DHS tickets ($150 per person or $300 per stay).
If you're thinking that there is no flexibility in the itinerary, this is just a proposed itinerary and Disney will find ways to accommodate iterations including a smoke outside the room. All Disney properties are non-smoking anyway and people will walk for 10 minutes (pass the long hallways and big lobby) to go to a designated smoking area.
The_man, Magic Kingdom is tired and dirty? Have you not noticed all the work that's been going on with the Main Street station rehab, bakery rehab, Be Our Guest rehab, 50th Anniversary castle decorations with new paint, new Jungle Cruise, new Hall of Presidents, and a new night show along with Tron opening next year? Seems to me like Disney is trying to spruce up MK as much as possible.
@Beacher & @TurningLeft: no one in the Star Wars universe smokes cigarettes. They’re “deathsticks”.
Obviously, I would love to do this, but I can stretch my $6000 out a lot further on a Florida vacation (see top post).
I’m just here for the space madness.
Though seriously, it’s not my cup of tea.
An elite program for those who are willing to pay for the experience. And it doesn't degrade from my visit to WDW should I choose not to partake.
I like it and I think Disney is going to get more flak for the limited reservations than for the premium price.
Adding another revenue stream and making a portion of their fans very happy - brilliant!
@TwoBits - Good brand name for Star Wars cigarettes: Death Vader Sticks.
This has always been a great idea, and I do wish that this would carry over to The Wizarding World. To sleep a few nights in Hogwarts Castle would be extraordinary!
This would really benefit Disney in the future with an expansion of Star Wars in the parks (with another land/planet) to upgrade the itinerary from one excursion to two and the addition of another night to the Star Wars vacation.
For those complaining, why not work a little harder to make more money so that you may afford to do this also. Otherwise, too bad too sad.
OH PLEASE HILLMAN! Everyone here knows you're rolling in it. You probably bought out the first cruise for friends and family!
With this luxury experience, Disney is evidently gunning for the elite Canto Bight high rollers. But the heart of Star Wars has always been about the rough scrabble rebels, so this luxurious Galactic Starcruiser has about as much relevance to Star Wars as the Canto Bight casino.
The 'real' lightsabers sound cool, but aside from light saber training, droid races, model ship building, where's the drama that makes up Star Wars? Will the ship be invaded by Kylo Ren and his minions? Sorry, Stormtroopers, minions are another IP.
The real drama is already played out in Rise of the Resistance, if the Galactic Starcruiser stay is merely a lead up to RotR, that would be disappointing. Also conventional cruises are usually eat, relax, go to shows or land tours.
Paying $6000 to relax on the Starcruiser may also be disappointing. Die hard Star Wars fans will demand more than just a relaxing two days, they would probably expect a storyline from start to finish, but people who expect it to be like a conventional cruise may not like being hustled around to follow the story.
Robert - thank you for the response.
Is it expensive? Yes... But is it any worse (when you consider what is included) than say the Four Seasons at Disney World? Many of you are comparing a two day, immersive experience to places like the Sheraton. I love Star Wars, but I am not someone who will dress up and role play, so the place is not for me. However, it isn't our of line for a top end all inclusive cruise or the ultra luxury hotels. Rooms at the Grand Floridian start at $600, do people complain about that? What about a Dinner at Victor and Albert's? Also expensive...there are people who do go to these places.
I feel like this was green lit when Disney thought Star Wars could be their next Marvel. Now that Star Wars has been relegated to just streaming series, I wonder if it will have the lifespan of the Star Trek Experience in Vegas.
O…M…G! That is more than what we paid on our Florida trip 4 years ago that included visits to all four Disney parks, both parks at Universal, and two days at Busch Gardens Tampa, including transportation, lodging, food, and souvenirs!
I noticed on the sample itinerary highlighted was a time to ride Rise of the Resistance, and not highlighted but still in the itinerary was a ride on Smuggler’s Run. I think it’s safe to say guest will be guaranteed rides on both of those as part of the fee.