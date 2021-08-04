Disney World's Star Wars Hotel Prices Are Out of This World

A voyage on Walt Disney World's upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will start at more than $4,800 for a couple and nearly $6,000 for a family of four, according to a Disney website update today.

The sample rates for a standard cabin during the late summer season include two nights and two days aboard the hotel for Disney's Star Wars-themed role-playing experience. A visit to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land at Disney's Hollywood Studios is included, as are meals and on-board entertainment.

Disney is building the hotel to simulate a two-night voyage on the Halcyon starcruiser of the Chandrila Star Line. "Windows" in room cabins and common areas will be virtual portholes animated to make it look like you are traveling in space. And, as Disney writes on its new Galactic Starcruiser website, "Chandrila Star Line starcruisers are well equipped with the latest shield and turbolaser technology to defend themselves in the unlikely event of dire circumstances - which are never an issue.

"Well, almost never."

Of course things are going to go wrong on this voyage, which sets the stage for the interactive experience. Disney posted a sample itinerary today, which includes Sabacc lessons, droid racing and... lightsaber training, using Disney's real lightsabers.

Dinner will be served in two seatings nightly in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, with a group appetizers for the table, a choice of entree and a specialty plated dessert. Breakfast and lunch also will be available in the dining room, though guests may also have lunch at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo when visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. A Captain's Table experience at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room also will be available as an upcharge.

Disney accompanied today's website update with its first commercial for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Guests will need to download and sign into the Play Disney Parks app for their Galactic Starcruiser adventure, as the Star Wars Datapad on that app will contain their personal itinerary, as well as driving some of the interactions on the ship. MagicBands (called databands here) also will be required for the full experience and will be provided as part of the package.

In addition to the standard cabin, which offers a queen bed, two bunks, and a wall pull-down bed, a Galaxy Class Suite adds an integrated seating area and second window to space, while Grand Captain Suite offers two bedrooms, a second bathroom and a third space window, sleeping up to eight passengers. Star Wars attire will be allowed on board, so go ahead and pack those Jedi robes.

Voyages begin next spring. Reservations, alas, are still not yet available.

* * *

