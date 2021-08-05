Icons Get Their Own House for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando will celebrate the 30th running of its Halloween Horror Nights with a house themed to top icons from the event's past.

Today's house announcement from Universal is "Halloween Horror Nights Icons: Captured," celebrating six top Horror Nights icons, as described by the resort:

The Caretaker – a once well-respected surgeon who has become eerily infatuated with the removal of internal organs – especially while his patients are conscious

– a once well-respected surgeon who has become eerily infatuated with the removal of internal organs – especially while his patients are conscious The Director – an aspiring filmmaker obsessed with capturing the suffering and torture of his victims on film – placing them in their very own living horror movie

– an aspiring filmmaker obsessed with capturing the suffering and torture of his victims on film – placing them in their very own living horror movie The Usher – who seeks to invoke violent vengeance on those who don't follow the rules of his theater

– who seeks to invoke violent vengeance on those who don't follow the rules of his theater The Storyteller – who stops at nothing to entrap guests into her latest tales of terror, where no one lives happily ever after

– who stops at nothing to entrap guests into her latest tales of terror, where no one lives happily ever after Jack the Clown – the original Halloween Horror Nights icon and the most feared of them all – and his assistant Chance, a deadly pair who thrive on tormenting victims in ways that embody their sick sense of humor

Halloween Horror Nights starts September 3 and runs select nights through October 31. Tickets start at $70.99 plus tax, and multi-night tickets are now on sale, including the Frequent Fear Pass for $159.99 plus tax, a Frequent Fear Plus Pass for $189.99 plus tax, and an Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass that's good all event nights for $284.99 plus tax.

Today's announcement brings us to the halfway point on this year's Halloween Horror Nights house reveals. Houses previously announced for this year's event include Beetlejuice, The Haunting of Hill House, Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

