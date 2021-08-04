More Dining Locations Are Returning at Disneyland

Reservations reopen one week from today for four popular dining experiences at the Disneyland Resort.
We told you last month that the Minnie & Friends Breakfast in the Park at Disneyland's Plaza Inn would return on August 12. Today, the Disneyland Resort announced that reservations for that character meal will open the day before, on August 11.
On the same day, reservations will open for three of Disneyland's hotel dining locations:
Note that there will be no character appearances at the Goofy's Kitchen breakfast and dinner buffets when it returns. Disney said that the characters will return at some point, however. Reservations for all four locations will be available via the location's page on the Disneyland website.
In addition, Disneyland also announced that the Carnation Cafe will reopen on September 16. With that, all major dining locations inside Disneyland will have reopened, with only Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta yet to return at Disney California Adventure.
Right now, Disney is offering California residents deeply discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but our authorized partner has even bigger discounts available on its Disneyland tickets page. Other discounts are available to non-Californians, as well.
I can see a problem with close character interactions, I always noticed that many babies would kiss Mickey's nose, for example, would the cast members tell people that they can't kiss the characters? Also the princess cupcake in the picture looks like Princess Aurora melted on top of the cupcake.
How much longer can Disney keep trotting out the "characters coming soon"? They are allowing guests to pack in like sardines while maskless outside. What difference does it make at this point to have a child get up and close with Mickey, who's head probably offers more respiratory protection than most masks do.