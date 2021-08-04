More Dining Locations Are Returning at Disneyland

Reservations reopen one week from today for four popular dining experiences at the Disneyland Resort.

We told you last month that the Minnie & Friends Breakfast in the Park at Disneyland's Plaza Inn would return on August 12. Today, the Disneyland Resort announced that reservations for that character meal will open the day before, on August 11.

On the same day, reservations will open for three of Disneyland's hotel dining locations:

Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar, for lunch and dinner starting August 15

Goofy's Kitchen, which reopens August 18

Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Napa Rose, which reopens August 26



Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at the Grand California Hotel. Photo courtesy Disney

Note that there will be no character appearances at the Goofy's Kitchen breakfast and dinner buffets when it returns. Disney said that the characters will return at some point, however. Reservations for all four locations will be available via the location's page on the Disneyland website.

In addition, Disneyland also announced that the Carnation Cafe will reopen on September 16. With that, all major dining locations inside Disneyland will have reopened, with only Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta yet to return at Disney California Adventure.

Right now, Disney is offering California residents deeply discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but our authorized partner has even bigger discounts available on its Disneyland tickets page. Other discounts are available to non-Californians, as well.

