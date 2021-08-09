Watch Vekoma's New Suspended Thrill Coaster in Action

great video of the F.L.Y. coaster and surrounding Rookburgh land in Germany's Phantasialand. Today, he's back with more video - this time from the Erlebnispark Tripsdrill in Cleebronn, Germany.Last week, reader Adriel Tjokrosaputro shared some
The focus today is on Hals-über-Kopf - Vekoma's first roller coaster under its new-generation Suspended Thrill Coaster line.
"Hals-über-Kopf is particularly a strong addition to the park," Adriel wrote. "Having just opened in June 2020, it has been regarded by those who've been on it as one of the world's best inverted roller coasters thanks to its comfortable restraints, good pacing, and solid airtime.
"Vekoma has really done a great job with its latest Suspended Thrill Coaster (STC) line, and I hope to see more of this family-friendly line of attractions around the world."
"Together with its neighbouring Shuttle Family Coaster sibling, Volldampf (also by Vekoma), both attractions make up the new themed land situated in the lower left corner of the park. Adding to the excitement is the interaction between Hals-über-Kopf and Volldampf, which intertwine throughout the land. It's truly a showcase of what Vekoma can do best with its varying lines of products."
* * *
I was extremely impressed with Vekoma's Dragonflier at Dollywood, which is similar to this without the inversions. The lap bar restraints are comfortable while still providing a high level of safety and security. Dollywood came up with a unique layout that still had a number of exciting elements found on the previous generation of family inverts seen around the world.
Vekoma was one of the worst designers in the industry for nearly 2 decades, often being 1-upped by innovations at B&M and Intamin. When they did come up with unique systems and ideas, they were so intertwined with Disney R&D that they couldn't use those innovations on their own products. It looks like Vekoma might be having a renaissance, and provide parks with another viable option for unique and interesting products, especially when the budget is not there for a B&M or a park doesn't want to deal with reliability problems from Intamin. I thought S&S might fill the gap created by Vekoma falling out of favor, but it looks like Vekoma is working its way back to reclaim its market share.