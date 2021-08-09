Watch Vekoma's New Suspended Thrill Coaster in Action

Last week, reader Adriel Tjokrosaputro shared some great video of the F.L.Y. coaster and surrounding Rookburgh land in Germany's Phantasialand. Today, he's back with more video - this time from the Erlebnispark Tripsdrill in Cleebronn, Germany.

The focus today is on Hals-über-Kopf - Vekoma's first roller coaster under its new-generation Suspended Thrill Coaster line.

"Hals-über-Kopf is particularly a strong addition to the park," Adriel wrote. "Having just opened in June 2020, it has been regarded by those who've been on it as one of the world's best inverted roller coasters thanks to its comfortable restraints, good pacing, and solid airtime.

"Vekoma has really done a great job with its latest Suspended Thrill Coaster (STC) line, and I hope to see more of this family-friendly line of attractions around the world."

"Together with its neighbouring Shuttle Family Coaster sibling, Volldampf (also by Vekoma), both attractions make up the new themed land situated in the lower left corner of the park. Adding to the excitement is the interaction between Hals-über-Kopf and Volldampf, which intertwine throughout the land. It's truly a showcase of what Vekoma can do best with its varying lines of products."

