Disneyland Offers a Taste of Disney Channel's New Baking Show

The Disneyland Resort will be giving kids a taste of a new Disney Channel baking show, later this month.

"Disney’s Magic Bake-Off" premieres this Friday on the Disney Channel and DisneyNow. It's yet another cooking competition show, with teams of kids creating sweets inspired by various Disney IP. The judge is Disneyland Resort pastry chef Graciela "Gracie" Gomez, and she will be at the Downtown Disney District on August 20 through 22 for a hands-on cupcake decorating experience for kids.

The experience will take place three times each evening, at 5, 6, and 7pm. Parents can sign up their kids to participate starting at 4pm that day at the Downtown Disney District stage. Space is limited, and kids must be ages 7-12 to participate.

So if you miss the days of parents jockeying to get their kids signed up for Disney's old Jedi training show, here's a chance to make more memories. Come early to watch that fun, then stay to see the kids decorate cupcakes.

And if you're interested in the actual "Disney’s Magic Bake-Off" show, here's the trailer.

The second episode, on August 20, will feature a "Disney Parks" challenge.

Right now, Disney is offering California residents deeply discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but our authorized partner has even bigger discounts available on its Disneyland tickets page. Other discounts are available to non-Californians, as well.

