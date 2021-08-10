Universal Orlando Plans 2021 Passholder Appreciation Days

Universal Orlando is kicking off its annual Passholder Appreciation Days next week, with early park admission and other limited-time benefits.

Early park admission to Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure will be available each day from August 16 through September 30 for Premier and Preferred passholders, and on select dates during the same period for Power and Seasonal passholders. The early admission benefit also applies to Volcano Bay for passholders whose pass includes the water park.

In addition, the resort will be handing out new Universal Orlando Annual Passholder magnets starting August 16 at the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida and Toon Extra in Universal's Islands of Adventure.



Lombard's Lobster Mac. Photo courtesy Universal

Annual passholders also will be able to order special food items just for them during the event, including Lombard's Lobster Mac at Lombard’s Landing, The Malloney Stack (with a ground beef patty, braised short rib, onion rings, and ale cheese sauce) at Finnegan’s Bar & Grill, and Kimchee Fries at Mel’s Drive-in at Universal Studios Florida. Over at IOA, the UOAP offers are a Wagyu Beef Burger at Confisco Grille, Steamed Littleneck Clams at Mythos Restaurant, and Vegan Pizza Tots at Green Eggs & Ham. Other selections are available at select CityWalk and hotel restaurants. Here's the full menu with prices.

Florida resident annual passes are available starting at $299.99 on the Universal website. For fans not making multiple trips a year, our travel partner is offering discounted admission on its Universal Orlando tickets page.

