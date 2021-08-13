Walt Disney World Introduces 50th Anniversary Anthem

The Walt Disney World Resort has introduced its musical anthem for its upcoming 50th anniversary The World's Most Magical Celebration - "The Magic Is Calling."

Created by Alana Da Fonseca and Emily Bear and performed by Journi, "The Magic Is Calling" will play during the "Beacon of Magic" moments each night starting October 1 at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom. Those are the moments when the park's icons - Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, The Hollywood Tower Hotel, and the Tree of Life - will shine with their new "EARidescent" lighting design, created by Disney for the anniversary (for guests' Instagram stories, no doubt.) Here is a compilation of new concept art of those moments, released today.

Disney also shared a behind the scenes video showing the making of the new anthem.

"The Magic Is Calling" also will play during Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade in the Magic Kingdom and will be performed elsewhere throughout the resort during the 18-month celebration, including from Dapper Dans to the Voices of Liberty.

* * *

Replies (3)