Friday the 13th Brings Howl-O-Scream Reveals

The SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme parks are celebrating Friday the 13th with a slew of Howl-O-Scream reveals, plus a ticket deal.

SeaWorld Orlando: The park today announced Waters Edge Inn will join Captain's Revenge, Beneath the Ice, and Dead Vines in its haunted house line-up. Deadly Ambush joins Sea of Souls, Frozen Terror, and Witchcraft Bayou for the scare zones. And Sirens' Song will join Monster Stomp in the show line-up. Former Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Creative Development Show Director Patrick Braillard has joined the SeaWorld crew as Creative Director for Howl-O-Scream.



Waters Edge Inn. Image courtesy SeaWorld Orlando

Busch Gardens Tampa: Witch of the Woods joins The Forgotten and Cell Block Zombies as all-new houses for this year's event. Returning haunts will include Death Water Bayou: Blood Moon and The Residence. New scare zones Voodoo, Skeleton Crew, and In the Shadows will join the line-up this year, too.



Witch of the Woods. Image courtesy Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Three new houses - Witch of the Woods, KILLarney Diner, and Nevermore - will join returning houses Circo Sinistro and Dystopia for this year's event. The four scare zones will include the new Hexed Hollow in Rhinefeld and Meat Market in New France, joining England's Ripper Row and Italy's Garden of the Souls. Williamsburg is also putting on four shows for Howl-O-Scream: the new Phantoms of the Festhaus and Skeletones in Il Teatro di San Marco, plus the returning Jack is Back and Monster Stomp on Ripper Row.



The Swamp at Blackwater Bayou. Image courtesy SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio: The Swamp at Blackwater Bayou joins Milton Creek Manor, Unearthed, Zombie Hoard, and Karver’s Kradle in the haunted house line-up for the event, which will also feature the PREYground, SINdustry District, and Blackwater Bayou terror-tories, aka scare zones.



Simon the Butcher. Image courtesy SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego: Simon’s Slaughterhouse joins Death Water Bayou and Nightmare Experiment as the event's three haunted houses. Seven scares zones and four roaming haunts will round out the event.

All parks are offering a one-day flash sale for Friday the 13th, with varying discounts on event tickets: Tampa, Orlando, Williamsburg, San Antonio, San Diego.

