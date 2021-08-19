Ubisoft Moves to Expand Into Theme Parks

Another big video game company is moving to get into the themed attraction business.

Ubisoft - the maker of Assassin's Creed, Just Dance, Far Cry, and Rabbids - has announced that it has partnered with California-based Storyland Studios to design and develop multi-brand themed entertainment experiences, including a concept for a full-scale Ubisoft theme park.

"Ubisoft's stories and characters are iconic and globally recognizable," Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Clients at Storyland Studios Ben Thompson said. "The settings within Ubisoft's game worlds are a perfect tapestry for physical world creation--whether historic, real life, city-based, under the ocean, or on a different planet. For an experience designer like Storyland, it's an incredibly exciting sandbox to play in. We're thrilled to have been entrusted with this opportunity."

We recently wrote about Storyland Studios' work on the proposed Storyville Gardens theme park in Tennessee. In addition, the experience design and production firm has worked on projects for clients including Universal Studios, Legoland, Lucasfilm, and Wynn Las Vegas.

“"We are impressed with Storyland's expertise in themed entertainment and their three-dimensional story development approach," Location-Based Entertainment Manager at Ubisoft Mathilde Bresson said. "Video games and themed parks have a lot more in common than we think. We are excited to join forces with Storyland to continue exploring the potential for synergies and design immersive, innovative and unforgettable experiences based on our catalog of worlds."

Storyland's Ubisoft concepts will be primarily indoor and capable of being realized in multiple locations around the world. Storyland expects to start presenting the concepts at the upcoming IAAPA Expo in Orlando this November.

