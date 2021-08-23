When Will Princess Tiana Take Over Splash Mountain?

So where is that The Princess and The Frog makeover of Splash Mountain, anyway?

Walt Disney Imagineering announced the retheme of the popular Disneyland and Walt Disney World flume rides in June 2020, as the company looked to distance itself of the minstrelsy of its theme song, not to mention the "Song of the South" source material that Disney has long pretended no longer exists.

Both the Disneyland and Magic Kingdom installations of Splash Mountain have reopened with no sign of any changes, leading fans to wonder what's up. Disney's announcement came in the midst of a national debate over race relations. While the announcement allowed Disney to make a positive statement during that debate, it did not end up signaling the imminent debut of a new attraction.

We still do not have an opening date for the new ride, but Disney has released some new concept art.

"As seen in this latest rendering of the attraction, the story will take place after the final kiss as Naveen and Louis join Tiana on her latest adventure, hosting a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome – during which some original music inspired by songs from the film will bring guests into the story," Disney said in its press release.

The lead Imagineer overseeing the project, Charita Carter, joined WDI's Carmen Smith, Walt Disney Studios' Marlon West, and ABC News' Kenneth Moton at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans, where they talked about the project and Princess Tiana's story with restaurant owner Stella Chase Reese, whose mother Leah was one of the inspirations for Princess Tiana.

Carter talks through some details about the new ride starting at the 14:30 mark.

* * *

