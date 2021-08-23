Record-Setting Swing Ride Planned for Texas SeaWorld

SeaWorld San Antonio will build the world's tallest and fastest Screaming Swing ride for 2022, the park announced today.

Tidal Surge will will swing riders up to 135 feet in the air at speeds up to 68 miles per hour when it opens at the Texas theme park next spring. The 105-foot-tall ride will carry 20 passengers in each of its two gondolas, which will achieve 230 degrees of rotation during their one minute and 20 seconds of ride time.



Concept art courtesy SeaWorld San Antonio

Made by S&S Worldwide, Tidal Surge will be the tallest installation of its Screaming Swing ride to date. SeaWorld previously installed an S&S Screaming Swing at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, where Finnegan's Flyer opened in 2019. That installation was just 80 feet tall with a top speed of 45 mph, however.

