Ready to Get Hungry for Horror Nights at Universal Orlando?

What better way to take revenge upon the monsters trying to eat you at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights than by eating them first?

That's the gist of the menu revealed today by Universal, which features taste and treats inspired by many of the terrors from this year's house line-up, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Bride of Frankenstein, and the original Halloween Horror Nights icon - Jack the Clown.

Wanting to visit the Hill House Red Room tea party? Universal will offer miniature Stuffed Brisket Grilled Cheese, Jalapeño Bacon Grilled Cheese, and Tempeh Reuben and Sauerkraut sandwiches, served with a specialty "poison" tea beverage.

Jack the Clown has a Jack'd Donut Slider, a beef patty topped with bacon jam and American cheese on bourbon glazed donuts, while The Bride of Frankenstein has a swirled soft serve ice cream in a black waffle cone.

The Tooth Fairy inspired the sweets, of course, with Bourbon Candied Pork Belly on a stick, and Beer Floats. And The Texas Chainsaw Massacre gives us carved meats, including a Roasted Lamb Spit and "Severed" barbecue Ribs.

Meanwhile, Pizza Fries and S'mores Fries will return to their traditional home in the KidZone, and the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store will offer Jack the Clown and Chance mason jar treats, Graveyard cupcakes, and a Pumpkin-shaped cocoa bomb.

In addition to items found throughout the park, CityWalk's Voodoo Doughnut will offer a Bride of Frankenstein marble cake doughnut, dipped in chocolate and vanilla icing, and a Dracula’s Kiss yeast doughnut tossed in powdered sugar with a cherry filling.

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights, which runs select night from September 3 through October 31 at Universal Studios Florida. For discounted daytime tickets to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay, please visit our authorized travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

