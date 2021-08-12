Universal Orlando Completes Horror Nights Line-Up

Universal Orlando Resort today revealed the rest of the line-up for its 30th anniversary Halloween Horror Nights, which kicks off September 3.

The line-up features 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and two new shows. With five of the houses previously announced, today's reveal offered five original house concepts as well as the scare zones and shows.

The newly announced original houses are:

Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland

Case Files Unearthed: Legendary Truth

The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin

Puppet Theatre: Captive Audience

Revenge of the Tooth Fairy

They will join the previously announced houses:

The five scare zones will be:

Crypt TV

Seek and Destroy

Gorewood Forest

Lights, Camera, Hacktion: Eddie’s Revenge

30 Years, 30 Fears

And the two new shows are:

Marathon of Mayhem: Carnage Factory (new lagoon show)

Halloween Nightmare Fuel: "A fiery new show featuring nocturnal creatures, aerialists of the night and frightful fire performers – all set to pulse-pounding rock, metal and electronica music," according to Universal

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights, which runs select night from September 3 through October 31 at Universal Studios Florida. For discounted daytime tickets to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay, please visit our authorized travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

