First Look at Disney World's La Crêperie de Paris Menu

In advance of the official opening of Epcot's expanded France pavilion on October 1, Walt Disney World has published the menu for its new La Crêperie de Paris.

Despite the restaurant's name, the food served is inspired by the cuisine of Brittany in northwest France rather than the capital city. That means thin, crispy galettes and crêpes along with hard ciders to drink. Savory galettes will be made with buckwheat and not traditional flour, meaning that they will be "gluten-friendly," in Disney's lawyer-approved description.

(FWIW, buckwheat is not a grain or related to wheat. It's a flowering plant related to rhubarb whose seed can be sued as a pseudocereal. Hey, the more you know.)

Savory galettes on the menu at the table service restaurant will be:

Classique: ham, egg, Swiss cheese

Poulet: chicken, bechamel cheese sauce, mushrooms

Chèvre: goat cheese, spinach, walnuts

Saumon: smoked salmon, crème fraiche, chives, lemon

Ratatouille: tomato, zucchini, eggplant

Savoyarde: Raclette cheese, onions, imported Bayonne ham



Photo courtesy Disney

The sweet crêpes are:

Gourmande: hazelnut chocolate spread, whipped cream

Banane: banana, caramel beurre salé

Melba: peach, red berries sauce, almonds

Poire: pear, chocolate ganache, whipped cream

Pomme: caramelized apples, caramel beurre sale

A prix fixe menu will include a choice of soup or a salad, one savory galette, one dessert crêpe, and a glass of hard cider, soda or juice. No prices have been posed yet. Reservations will not be available, and diners will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The restaurant also will offer a walk-up, counter-service window called Crêpes À Emporter at La Crêperie de Paris that will serve the following:

Cream of Brie Cheese Galette

Ratatouille Galette with tomato, zucchini, eggplant

Bechamel, Cheese & Ham Galette

Butter & Sugar Crêpe

Hazelnut & Chocolate Spread Crêpe

Red Berries Crêpe

Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream Crêpe

* * *

