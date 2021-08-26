First Look at Disney World's La Crêperie de Paris Menu

In advance of the official opening of Epcot's expanded France pavilion on October 1, Walt Disney World has published the menu for its new La Crêperie de Paris.
Despite the restaurant's name, the food served is inspired by the cuisine of Brittany in northwest France rather than the capital city. That means thin, crispy galettes and crêpes along with hard ciders to drink. Savory galettes will be made with buckwheat and not traditional flour, meaning that they will be "gluten-friendly," in Disney's lawyer-approved description.
(FWIW, buckwheat is not a grain or related to wheat. It's a flowering plant related to rhubarb whose seed can be sued as a pseudocereal. Hey, the more you know.)
Savory galettes on the menu at the table service restaurant will be:
The sweet crêpes are:
A prix fixe menu will include a choice of soup or a salad, one savory galette, one dessert crêpe, and a glass of hard cider, soda or juice. No prices have been posed yet. Reservations will not be available, and diners will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis.
The restaurant also will offer a walk-up, counter-service window called Crêpes À Emporter at La Crêperie de Paris that will serve the following:
This adds such great dimension to World Showcase. If I had the keys to the joint, I would be exploring the possibilities of pushing the perimeter of EPCOT WS outward -- enlarging the existing pavilions rather than adding countries.
Yes, TH, absolutely agree with your statement. Epcot should expand what’s already there. Bring back the Mary Poppins expansion to UK and add Coco to Mexico without removing The Three Caballeros.
Epcot is one of my favorite places, and is a wonderful counterpoint to the other parks. I would love to see expansions of the World Showcase either by expanding countries or adding them. Unfortunately, it seems like they have the least room to expand than any other park. The codger in me would prefer to see new/updated attractions based on the countries rather than shoehorning Pixar or animated features into the world showcase, but I get it.
Dang! This sounds great. I have to admit, I'm "cuckoo for crêpes" and a trip overseas is not complete without sampling several of what the locals like best. I love them savory or sweet and that this spot will offer a prix fix meal where you get one of each...well très magnifique!