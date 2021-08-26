WandaVision's Agatha to Make Park Debut at Disneyland

Marvel Comics villain Agatha Harkness - seen most recently in Disney+'s WandaVision - will make her theme park debut next month at the Disneyland Resort's Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure.

Agatha will join Toy Story's Sid and the reimagined Cruella from the recent Disney live-action film as theme park debutantes at the sold-out, after-hours Halloween party, which starts September 9. The villains will be haunting the park's Immersive Treat Trails, where visitors can load their bags with Mars-brand candy. Here's the new teaser video from Disneyland:

Other attractions at the party will include the Frightfully Fun Parade and the return of the Disneyland Resort's first haunted maze, the Villains Grove walk-through at Redwood Creek Challenge. Disney PhotoPass downloads are included with admission, and special food and merchandise will be available during the event. Costumes are allowed for everyone during the party, too.

Oogie Boogie Bash begins at 6pm, but guests will be allowed into Disney California Adventure starting at 3pm on event evenings. The event starts September 9 and runs select evenings through October 31.

For our coverage of the previous Oogie Boogie Bash in 2019, check out Making the most of Halloween at Disney's Oogie Boogie Bash.

