Disneyland Paris Opens 'Worlds of Pixar' Land

There's a new land to explore at one of Disney's theme parks now. Well, there's a land with a new name, at least.

The Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris has renamed part of the park as "Worlds of Pixar." The new - okay, newly named - land includes Crush’s Coaster and Cars Race Rally ride from Toon Studio, as well as the former Toy Story Playland and La Place de Remy lands, plus the new Cars Road Trip attraction that recently replaced the old Studio Tram Tour.

(For those of you awaiting the new Ratatouille ride at Epcot, here's the original, in WDSP's now Worlds of Pixar.)

Aladdin's Flying Carpet, Animagique, and Animation Celebration remain in the now-smaller Toon Studio.

Disneyland Paris said today that Worlds of Pixar is the first of four core "zones" that will exist in the park once its transformation is complete. Next up is Avengers Campus, which is under construction in the area around the old Rock n' Roller Coaster, which is getting an Avengers retheme. The park also has announced plans for a Frozen-themed zone.

