First Look at Walt Disney World's New Kite Show

The Walt Disney World Resort is debuting a bunch of new shows and attractions to celebrate its 50th anniversary on October 1. We've talked a lot about the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride in Epcot's expanded France pavilion, as well as the Harmonious show coming to the park's World Showcase lagoon.

Magic Kingdom is getting a new fireworks show with Disney Enchantment, and there will be "Beacons of Magic" moments in each of the four parks nightly. But today Disney World is focusing on the new production coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom - Disney KiteTails.

This kite show will play in the Discovery River Theater that was built for the old Rivers of Light production. The daytime show will feature dozens of kites in the shape of, or inspired by, Disney characters. Here is a new teaser video from Disney, featuring insight from two of the show's producers and first looks at some of the kites.

Disney KiteTails debuts at Disney's Animal Kingdom on October 1.

* * *

