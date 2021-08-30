Walt Disney World Announces New Annual Pass System

The Walt Disney World Resort will start selling annual passes again on September 8. And like its older sibling the Disneyland Resort, Disney World has revamped its pass system.
At least Walt Disney World is still calling its annual passes "annual passes," rather than rebranding them, as Disneyland did. But like Disneyland, the new WDW APs will come in four tiers, and advance reservations will continue to be required to use them. And the names are no longer intuitive, either.
Here are the new Disney World AP levels:
Pixie Dust Pass: $399 plus tax. Hold three reservations at a time. Florida residents only. Blockout dates apply.
Pirate Pass: $699 plus tax. Hold four reservations at a time. Florida residents only. Blockout dates apply.
Sorcerer Pass: $899 plus tax. Hold five reservations at a time. Florida residents or DVC members only. Blockout dates apply.
Incredi-Pass: $1,299. Hold five reservations at a time. No blockout dates. Open to all.
Monthly payments are available to Florida residents on all plans, after a $205 down payment. All passes include parking. (Disneyland fans weep.) Current annual passholders may continue to use their APs, but must switch to one of the new plans at renewal. A 15% discount is available to renewing passholders, however.
Note that upgrading to an AP will cancel your existing park reservations, so if you want to upgrade your day ticket to an AP, you probably should wait until the final day of your visit to do so.
More to come.
* * *
I don't agree AgustinMacias. DVCs and frequent out of state WDW visitors should not be treated significantly different from Florida residents, and this is what these new AP rules do. I don't have a problem giving Florida residents a break on their passes or giving them special perks that are especially advantageous for those that can come to the parks on a regular basis (i.e. every month or 2). However, DVC owners invested with the expectation of visiting WDW more than 10 days every single year, and forcing them into an AP tier that's significantly more expensive changes the calculus for those guests that have already invested tens of thousands of dollars into Disney. It would be one thing if WDW offered multi-day passes that stretched beyond 10 days that were specifically geared towards DVC owners that typically spend 15-20 days per year in the parks. What is currently being called the "Pirate Pass" (second tier) was sufficient for most DVC owners unless they needed to have a no-blackout pass, but that level is no longer available to guests living outside the State of Florida. DVC owners are now being forced into the 3rd tier of passes (Sorcerer), an increase of nearly 30% over the 2nd tier (and the tier pass DVC owners typically purchased in the past).
I think the biggest mistake Disney is making here is that they've removed Memory Maker/PhotoPass as a benefit of being an AP holder, and are not offering additional benefits at each tier (the only differences are the ability to hold more reservations at a time and blackout dates). They are offering a subscription Memory Maker/PhotoPass, but it's an added charge regardless of which tier you purchase. This goes along with my criticism of Disneyland's AP changes where not only is Disney raising the price of their product, but they are making it less valuable. Whether people use PhotoPass or any of the other AP benefits or not, taking anything away as a basic benefit of being an AP is a perceived reduction in value, and when paired with a pretty hefty price increase (much more so than the more subtle increases in California) it's going to create some pretty significant outrage among the Drones.
There also doesn't appear to be any AP holder advantages for Disney Genie+, which was hinted at when they initially announced that system. In fact, aside from park hopping (whether those rules will change any time in the near future is anyone's guess) and free parking, the generic 20% discount is the only other benefit of being an AP. Typically AP holders got discounts on rooms, experiences, after hours events, and numerous other WDW offerings, but the new benefit details only specifically include "dining, shopping, and more". Whether "more" includes rooms and many of the other things WDW guests purchase while visiting (like Genie+) is anyone's guess at this point.
What's crazy is that WDW will start selling these in just over a week, yet they don't seem to be completely decided on the specific details yet. It's almost like they were in the process of figuring out what to do and because DL released their program that WDW got their deadline pushed up a month, so WDW has put together a half-hearted, incomplete attempt at a revamped AP program. They've left enough nebulous terms and flexible language in this to basically work their way out of any corner, but at some point they will need to provide a complete list of benefits, especially if they're going to get anyone to buy the Incredi-Pass - the only advantage of that extra $400 appears to be the ability to visit 4 extra days during the week of Thanksgiving and the week before and after Christmas. That extra cost must get holders of that tier something more than just those few extra days, right?
Loving Walt Disney World for forcing out of state residents to pay for the expensive pass. This should have also been implemented for Disneyland’s Magic Key.