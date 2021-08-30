Walt Disney World Announces New Annual Pass System

The Walt Disney World Resort will start selling annual passes again on September 8. And like its older sibling the Disneyland Resort, Disney World has revamped its pass system.

At least Walt Disney World is still calling its annual passes "annual passes," rather than rebranding them, as Disneyland did. But like Disneyland, the new WDW APs will come in four tiers, and advance reservations will continue to be required to use them. And the names are no longer intuitive, either.

Here are the new Disney World AP levels:

Pixie Dust Pass: $399 plus tax. Hold three reservations at a time. Florida residents only. Blockout dates apply.

Pirate Pass: $699 plus tax. Hold four reservations at a time. Florida residents only. Blockout dates apply.

Sorcerer Pass: $899 plus tax. Hold five reservations at a time. Florida residents or DVC members only. Blockout dates apply.

Incredi-Pass: $1,299. Hold five reservations at a time. No blockout dates. Open to all.

Monthly payments are available to Florida residents on all plans, after a $205 down payment. All passes include parking. (Disneyland fans weep.) Current annual passholders may continue to use their APs, but must switch to one of the new plans at renewal. A 15% discount is available to renewing passholders, however.

Note that upgrading to an AP will cancel your existing park reservations, so if you want to upgrade your day ticket to an AP, you probably should wait until the final day of your visit to do so.

More to come.

* * *

