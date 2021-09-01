Disneyland Leads September's Theme Park Ticket Discounts

A new month brings more discounts for theme park fans looking for one last summer get-away... or an early start on Fall travels.

We start at the Disneyland Resort, which continues to offer a deep discount to California residents. This deal ends when supply runs out, so grab it now before it goes away. And remember that our authorized travel partner is offering prices even lower than those available on the Disneyland website (which is why ticket supply is limited), so this is the place to get this deal.

The extra-discounted prices start at just $78 a day and includes visits through September 30, which covers the start of Halloween Time this Friday. Looking to make it a staycation by adding a hotel stay? There are more than four dozen nearby hotels to choose from with these package deals.

Want to save an extra $5 on top of that California resident discount price? Use the promo code SAVE5 when you check out, too.

Up the road at Universal Studios Hollywood, our partner has Halloween Horror Nights tickets available, in addition to discounts on daytime admission. The discounts are even bigger for California residents, too. Horror Nights tickets start at $66 a night, with regular park admission starting at $96.50 for California residents. Here's the link for those.

Our partner has Knott's Berry Farm tickets now for $53 a day, which can get you in for Knott's Spooky Farm and Knott's Merry Farm events later this year. Package deals with Disneyland tickets and nearby hotels also are available.

SeaWorld San Diego's Kids Go Free offer is now available, too. You also can find a discount on SeaWorld's All-Day Dining Deal and tickets to the park's all-new Howl-O-Scream event, starting at $43 a night.

Looking for Legoland discounts? Call our partner at +1-800-680-1272 for unpublished rates and exclusive offers.

If you are visiting Florida, our partner also has discounts available at SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Legoland Florida, and especially good deals on Park-to-Park tickets at Universal Orlando Resort.

For tickets to attractions elsewhere around the country, please visit our Top Attraction Discounts page, then scroll down to "Top Attractions by State" to see the complete list. Just above that some nice Pass product and combo ticket deals are listed, too.

Replies (0)