Disneyland Welcomes Back Halloween Time

Halloween Time returns today to the Disneyland Resort. Coupled with the Christmas celebrations that will start November 12, Halloween Time kicks off four months of nearly uninterrupted holiday celebrations, making this the most popular times of the year at the Disneyland theme parks.

The line-up this year will be familiar to long-time Disneyland fans. The 20th anniversary of Haunted Mansion Holiday tops the bill at Disneyland, where the Halloween Screams show also will play on the castle, Main Street, and Small World in the evenings, with fireworks in the show on the weekends. The familiar Halloween decorations also are back, including the giant Mickey pumpkin in Town Square.



The 20th anniversary gingerbread house in Haunted Mansion Holiday. Photo courtesy Disney

Over at Disney California Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark takes over Mission Breakout in the new Avengers Campus each evening. Next door in Cars Land, Haul-O-Ween is going full throttle, with Halloween musical overlays on Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween. Paradise Gardens becomes Plaza de la Familia for a Día de los Muertos-inspired celebration, with a A Musical Celebration of Coco playing several times daily. There's an Árbol de la Vida photo opp and a Memory Wall where you can post a note to a departed loved one.

And, oh yeah, there's plenty of new Halloween food across the parks this year, too.

Halloween Time continues through October 31, with Plaza de la Familia continuing through November 2.

