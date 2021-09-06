Disneyland Paris to Celebrate 30th Birthday Next March

Disneyland Paris will kick off its 30th anniversary celebration on March 6, 2022, the resort announced today.

Disney's first theme park in Europe opened as Euro Disneyland on April 12, 1992. Renamed Disneyland Paris two years later, the park welcomed a second gate - Walt Disney Studios Park - 10 years later, in 2002. For years, Disneyland Paris has ranked as Europe's most-visited theme park, welcoming 9.7 million visitors in 2019. Walt Disney Studios Park that year was Europe's fourth most popular, drawing more than 5.2 million visitors. (Europa Park and Efteling were second and third, for those who just asked the question.)

As for the anniversary celebration, Disney isn't saying much beyond revealing the kick-off date. The resort is promising "a host of special experiences" in a "once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the resort's enchanting past and exciting future" that "will invite guests to enter a shining new era where they will dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider."

Disneyland Paris' current expansion projects include Avengers Campus and a new Frozen-themed land at Walt Disney Studios Park, but Disney has not revealed opening dates for those. Last month, the Studio park designated several of its attractions - including the Ratatouille dark ride that's being cloned at Walt Disney World's Epcot - into a "Worlds of Pixar" zone. That will be one of four core themed zones for the park once its current redesign is complete.

For tickets to the Disneyland Paris theme parks, including Walt Disney Studios Park, please visit our international travel partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)