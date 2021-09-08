Busch Gardens Sets Pantheon Opening Date

As expected, Pantheon will debut in March at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The Virginia theme park today confirmed the Intamin launch coaster's opening month.

Pantheon is one of four SeaWorld Parks roller coasters that had been slated to open in 2020 but were delayed by the pandemic. Even though the company's parks reopened in 2020 and 2021, SeaWorld chose to keep its new coasters on the sidelines for this year. Previously, the company announced late winter and spring openings for three of the four coasters: Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa, Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando, and Emperor at SeaWorld San Diego.

At 180 feet tall, Pantheon will feature four launches, a 95-degree drop, two inversions, and five airtime hills along its 3,328 feet of track. With a top speed of 73 mph, Busch Gardens is calling Pantheon the world's fastest multi-launch coaster. The name Pantheon is a temple honoring the gods, and here refers to the five Roman gods - Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune - that the track elements are supposed to represent.



"Pantheon will be an incredible addition to our world class coaster lineup, and showcase our dedication to bringing innovative, exciting new rides to the park," Park President Kevin Lembke said. "As with so many others, we faced unprecedented challenges over the past two years, resulting in delays to the scheduled opening. We are so grateful for the excitement and patience of our guests, as the March 2022 opening of Pantheon marks an exciting new page in the story of Busch Gardens."



Here is the hype video that the park released today:

