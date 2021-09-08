Walt Disney World Previews New Fireworks Theme Song

We are just about three weeks away now from the start of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary "The World's Most Magical Celebration." As we approach the start of the 18-month event on October 1, Disney is releasing more information about the new entertainment and attractions the resort will be rolling out for the anniversary. Today, we got some news about the theme song for Magic Kingdom's new fireworks show.

Disney Enchantment will play nightly on Cinderella Castle and in the skies above the Magic Kingdom. And the show's new theme song will be "You Are the Magic," written and performed by Grammy winner and former Walt Disney World cast member Philip Lawrence.

Here is a look inside the recording session for "You Are the Magic," presented by Disney today.

Disney Enchantment is one of several new attractions opening at Walt Disney World for its 50th birthday, including Harmonious and Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at Epcot and Disney KiteTails at Animal Kingdom.

