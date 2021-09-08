Disney's Official Fan Club Launches New Mobile App

Disney's D23 fan club has just soft launched its new app.

The app, which is available now for free download on the Apple App Store and on Google Play, offers a calendar of upcoming D23 events, plus stories from the D23 magazine and every episode of the D23 Inside Disney podcast, which drops new episodes weekly.

But the biggest advantage for fans might be the app's ability to deliver push notifications about tickets going on sale for D23 events. With some of these events selling out quickly, getting immediate word when tickets are available can make the difference between getting in and having to sit out.

Other app-exclusive features include a digital membership card for D23 club members and a "D23 Fan Cam" that can add Disney stickers to your digital photos.

The next big D23 event is the sold-out Destination D23 at the Walt Disney World Resort on November 19-21 which will celebrate 50 years of Disney World while also looking ahead to upcoming projects at the Disney Parks worldwide, which will be announced by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro. Other recent events for D23 Gold Members have included a preview of the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride at Epcot and movie premieres at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The D23 app is available at the following links: App Store and Google Play.

Other official Disney apps of use to theme park fans include the official Walt Disney World "My Disney Experience" and Disneyland apps, as well as the Play Disney Parks app, which is required for interactive experiences inside the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land as well as the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World.

* * *

