Disney's Expedition Everest Getting a Refurb in Early 2022

Planning a Himalayan expedition at the Walt Disney World Resort? Scratch plans for a departure early next year. It appears that Expedition Everest is going down for a refurbishment.

Internal sources say that the roller coaster at Disney's Animal Kingdom will be closed starting January 4 through sometime in mid-April in 2022. Before anyone gets too worked up, that's not nearly enough time to tear down and rebuild the mountain's foundation in order to support a functional Yeti animatronic. Everest's Yeti has been broken for years, resulting in Walt Disney Imagineering bathing the now immovable animatronic with a strobe light effect, inspiring the nickname "Disco Yeti."

While the Yeti likely won't be getting any functional work, the extended refurb should provide plenty of time for traditional roller coaster maintenance. Here's our on-ride POV, for anyone suddenly inspired to relive their last trek up (and through) the mountain.

Here's hoping that during the refurb, Disney not only will remove all those hairbands that fans have been throwing on track at the ride's spike point in recent years but also perhaps install a camera up there, so that cast members at unload can expel from the park any guests who throw objects from the train while riding.

Yes, there's plenty of garbage atop the real Everest. But that's no excuse for guests to trash what many consider Walt Disney World's finest mountain.

