Howl-O-Screams Open in Florida

The Howl-O-Scream Halloween events opened tonight at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and - for the first time ever - at SeaWorld Orlando.

In Tampa, Busch Gardens is offering three new haunted houses this year: The Forgotten, Cell Block Zombies, and Witch of the Woods. They join the returning Death Water Bayou - Blood Moon and The Residence.



Busch Gardens' Witch of the Woods

New scare zones this year include Voodoo, Skeleton Crew, and In the Shadows, joining the returning Shortcut, Junkyard, Little Nightmares and Deadly Toys. As for entertainment, Fiends! returns to Festival Field while The Rolling Bones perform rock covers at Dragon Fire Grill.

In Orlando, SeaWorld opens its first-ever after-hours haunt event, using the same Howl-O-Scream brand as other Busch Gardens and now SeaWorld parks across the country. Under the creative direction of Patrick Braillard, the former creative director for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights, the inaugural SeaWorld Orlando Howl-O-Scream offers four haunted houses: Water's Edge Inn, Captain's Revenge, Beneath the Ice, and Dead Vines.



SeaWorld Orlando's Sirens

The four scares are Deadly Ambush, Sea of Souls, Frozen Terror, and Witchcraft Bayou. The shows are Sirens' Song and Monster Stomp. And, just because, SeaWorld is serving four themed bar experiences at Howl-O-Scream: Sirens' Last Call, Longshoremen Tavern, Tormented, and Poison Grotto.

Since I hit Universal Studios Hollywood last night, I wasn't able to get back to Florida for these events tonight, so any trip reports in the comments would be appreciated.

