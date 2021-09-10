Disneyland Announces Its First Hard-Ticket Holiday Party

Holiday parties are finally coming to Disneyland.

Last night's debut of the sold-out Oogie Boogie Bash showed that Disneyland fans will support after-hours Halloween events. Now this year, Disney will offer them an after-hours Christmas event, too.



After-hours holiday parties have been a staple at the Walt Disney World Resort for decades, with the new Disney Very Merriest After Hours replacing the long-running Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party in Florida this year. Disneyland's new event will be "Disney Merriest Nites," starting November 11 and running for five select nights.

The event nights will be November 11, 16, and 30, and December 7 and 9. The parties will start at 8pm each evening, with "mix-in" admission to Disneyland starting at 5pm. Tickets will go on sale no earlier than 9am on September 14 and will start at $165 per person, with opening night coasting $175.

Disney Merriest Nights will take place across six lands at Disneyland, with Mickey hosting a Victorian-themed party on Main Street, Lilo and Stitch hosting a tropical party in Adventureland, Tiana hosting in New Orleans Square, Miguel from Coco hosting a Feliz Navidad party in Frontierland, Buzz Lightyear hosting in Tomorrowland, and... c'mon, you guess this one, didn't you... Elsa hosting a Frozen-themed party in Fantasyland. Live bands and DJs will provide additional entertainment, and Disneyland also will run the A Christmas Fantasy Parade during the party.

The park's remaining three lands - Toontown, Critter Country and Star Wars Galaxy's Edge - will be closed during the event.

Costumes will be allowed for the party, and unlimited PhotoPass downloads will be included with party admission. The event also will feature a limited capacity allowing for shorter wait times at available attractions, including Haunted Mansion Holiday and It's a Small World Holiday. In other words, Disney Merriest Nites functions pretty much like the Disneyland After Dark events that the resort hosted before the pandemic.

Tickets will be available via the Disneyland website and the Disneyland app.

