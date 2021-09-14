First Look at Epcot's Space 220 Menu

Epcot's new Space 220 will be open to walk-in diners starting September 20. On the same day, the new Walt Disney World restaurant will begin taking reservations for dining times starting September 27.

Operated by Patina Group - the same restauranteur that runs Epcot's Italy pavilion locations - Space 220 is themed to an orbiting space station, 220 miles above the Earth. A space elevator take you up to the dining room, where you watch the Earth through the giant (animated) windows. Space 220 menu is prix fixe, with two courses - a "Lift-Off" appetizer and "Star Course" main dish - at lunch and three courses - adding a "Supernova Sweet" dessert - at dinner.

Disney has not published the prices yet, but it has revealed what menu items will be served when Space 220 opens next week. And you might have guessed, no one at Disney or Patina resisted the opportunity for "pun-ny" names.

Lift-Offs

Big Bang Burrata

Starry Calamari

Blue Moon Cauliflower

Neptuna Tartare

Space Greens



Bluehouse Salmon and Flat Iron Steak. Photos courtesy Disney

Star Course - Lunch

Bluehouse Salmon

Centauri Burger

Flat Iron Steak

Seared Tuna

Baked Maccheroni

Star Course - Dinner

8 oz. Filet Mignon

Slow Rotation Short Rib

Florida Red Snapper

X2 Duck

Terra-Bolognese

Roasted Free-Range Chicken



Supernova Sweets

Lemon Mousse

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

Chocolate Cheesecake

As for drinks, here are the "Atmospheric Spirits"

Stargarita

Atmospritz – Served with a cotton candy cloud

The Big Tang – Served with "Astronaut Ice Cream'

Planetary Punch – Served over dry ice

Celestial Cosmopolitan

And the "Zero Proof" mocktails (served in a special Space 220 collectible cup)

Lightyear Lemonade – Made with butterfly pea tea

The Milky Way – Served with a fun-size "Milky Way" garnish

Moon Rocks – Served with a pack of popping candy garnish

Reservations are strong recommended after the walk-in period closes September 26. They will be available on Disney's website.

