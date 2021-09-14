First Look at Epcot's Space 220 Menu

Epcot's new Space 220 will be open to walk-in diners starting September 20. On the same day, the new Walt Disney World restaurant will begin taking reservations for dining times starting September 27.
Operated by Patina Group - the same restauranteur that runs Epcot's Italy pavilion locations - Space 220 is themed to an orbiting space station, 220 miles above the Earth. A space elevator take you up to the dining room, where you watch the Earth through the giant (animated) windows. Space 220 menu is prix fixe, with two courses - a "Lift-Off" appetizer and "Star Course" main dish - at lunch and three courses - adding a "Supernova Sweet" dessert - at dinner.
Disney has not published the prices yet, but it has revealed what menu items will be served when Space 220 opens next week. And you might have guessed, no one at Disney or Patina resisted the opportunity for "pun-ny" names.
Lift-Offs
Star Course - Lunch
Star Course - Dinner
Supernova Sweets
As for drinks, here are the "Atmospheric Spirits"
And the "Zero Proof" mocktails (served in a special Space 220 collectible cup)
Reservations are strong recommended after the walk-in period closes September 26. They will be available on Disney's website.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
Dinner is meat-only? Not very future.
Woah.
I guess it's more expensive if the experience is great... but that's only if the experience is great. Seems more like a one-and-done kind of situation tho
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
WAAAAAAAAAAAAAY overpriced!
$79 dinner - app, entree and dessert.
$55 lunch - app and entree.