Disney World's Candlelight Processional to Return

Another holiday tradition is returning to the Walt Disney World Resort this season. The Candlelight Processional will return to Epcot this November, after not running last year.

Candlelight Processional will run from November 26 through December 30 at the American Gardens Theatre, again welcoming a live orchestra, cast choir, and celebrity narrator retelling the traditional Christmas story. It will not include community choirs this year, however.



Photo courtesy Disney

"Since all these performers – including cast members, musicians, singers, and narrators – will be required to be fully vaccinated, this year we are not planning to host choirs from different community groups and schools," Disney said in its press release. Instead, the cast choir will expand this year.

The Walt Disney Company recently announced that it would require all employees working on location to be fully vaccinated against Covid. Disney's announcement suggests that the company appears to be extending that requirement to guest artists at the parks, as well. (I guess Nicki Minaj is off the Candlelight list now?)

Expect Candlelight Processional dining packages to return this year along with the show. The line-up of celebrity narrators will be announced at a later date. The Candlelight Processional's schedule lines up with the larger Epcot International Festival of the Holidays event, which also starts November 26 and will include the return of its festival kitchens serving food and drink inspired by holiday celebrations around the world.

