Sesame Place to Open March 2022 in San Diego

The new Sesame Place park in San Diego will open in March 2022, SeaWorld announced today.

The park today hosted a walk-through construction tour of the site in Chula Vista, which had been SeaWorld San Diego's Aquatica theme park. The 17-acre park will retain the water park's slides and attractions while adding a Sesame Street theme that will be extended by the addition of a Sesame Street Neighborhood to host character meets and other interactive experiences.

It will be the first west coast installation of many Sesame Street attractions that SeaWorld previously brought to its park in Orlando as well as the original Sesame Place park, outside Philadelphia. Among the attractions making their California debut will be the Sesame Street Party Parade and Super Grover's Box Car Derby, a Zierer Force family coaster with a 38-inch height requirement.

Clint Brinker, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Corporate Project Manager for Sesame Place, guided invited reporters throughout the Sesame Street Neighborhood construction site today.

You can find a complete list of the park's rides for children on the new Sesame Place San Diego website. March 2022 also will be the opening month for SeaWorld San Diego's new Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster, Emperor, giving fans in San Diego two new - though very different - coasters to experience.

