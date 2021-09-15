Vaccine Requirements Proposed for Universal Studios, Six Flags

Visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain may soon have to provide proof of vaccination, or a recent negative Covid test, in order to visit. Los Angeles County's Public Health office later this week will issue a modified health order that will require that documentation at outdoor mega events.

The county has defined outdoor mega events as ones that attract 10,000 people or more. The Orange County Register is quoting Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer as saying that theme parks will be included under the order.

"Many mega event venues already established verification systems during the spring in response to previous capacity restrictions, and Public Health is prepared to offer all large venues and organizers of mega events technical assistance to assist with implementation," the department said in its press release.

The department also is preparing to require proof of vaccination for customers and employees at indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges in Los Angeles County. Proof of vaccination will be encouraged, but not required, of restaurants seating diners indoors.

For affected businesses, proof of at least one does of a Covid vaccine would be required of customers and employees by October 7 and of full vaccination by November 4. If this order does go into effect and includes theme parks, the new requirements would apply to visitors to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights and Six Flags Fright Fest, which run through October 31.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain are located in Los Angeles County. The Disneyland Resort and Knott's Berry Farm are located in Orange County, to the south, so they would not be affected by LA County's rules.

