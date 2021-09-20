International Visitors May Soon Return to Disney, Universal

International visitors soon will be allowed to return to Orlando's theme parks as well as the rest of the United States.

Pandemic travel bans have kept visitors from the United Kingdom, Europe, Brazil and other top international markets from visiting the United States for more than a year. Under the new policy, announced today by the White House's Covid response coordinator, international visitors will be allowed to enter the United States if they can show proof of vaccination before boarding their flight to the US, as well as a negative Covid test taken within the past three days.

The new policy will take effect in early November and effectively lifts various travel bans that have barred visitors from the United Kingdom, European Union, Brazil, China, and India, among other nations.

International visitors made up a large percentage of guests at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other Orlando-area theme parks before the pandemic. The new rule will allow many of those tourists to return to central Florida for holiday vacations this year.

Travel industry officials were quick to welcome the news.

"The U.S. Travel Association applauds the Biden administration’s announcement of a roadmap to reopen air travel to vaccinated individuals from around the world, which will help revive the American economy and protect public health," U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said. "This is a major turning point in the management of the virus and will accelerate the recovery of the millions of travel-related jobs that have been lost."

Universal Orlando also did not waste time in welcoming back its fans from across the Atlantic.

To our friends in the UK, our universe hasn't been the same without you! ?? pic.twitter.com/uMbq3soTbv — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 20, 2021

Obviously, Orlando is not the only U.S. destination that will be able to welcome international visitors soon. And the question remains how many visitors will want to travel to the United States right now. Will those who do choose to travel prefer certain areas of the US over others due to ongoing Covid infection rates?

But the opening of international borders does mark the latest step toward a recovery from the pandemic, as more and more people make the right and responsible choice to get vaccinated.

If you are considering a visit to the Orlando area soon - whether you are from Europe or North America - please check the available discounts and package deals on our travel partner's Orlando-area attraction tickets page.

