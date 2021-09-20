Universal Studios Beijing Opens Officially

Universal Studios Beijing opened officially to the public today. Universal's sixth theme park worldwide (okay, seventh if you count Volcano Bay) is the company's first in China.

"The grand opening of Universal Beijing Resort is an important moment for Universal Parks & Resorts," Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams said. "Universal Beijing Resort has been 20 years in the making and marks an important milestone for Universal Parks & Resorts, our partners and everyone associated with this project.

"We are grateful for the guidance and commitment this project has received from all levels of government. As for me, I have personally looked forward to this day for over 20 years and to now see our dream fulfilled is a source of great pride and satisfaction to me and our entire team."

Williams joined local officials on stage at the park's Universal Majestic Theatre to clap a giant slate to officially "start production" and open the resort.



Photo courtesy Universal Beijing Resort

The resort includes the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, a CityWalk shopping and dining district, and two resort hotels. The park offers seven themed lands: the entrance Hollywood Boulevard, Transformers Metrobase, the indoor Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Waterworld, Jurassic World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Minion Land. For an overview of the park's attractions, including photos and POV video, please see our soft opening round-up, Public Gets First Look at Universal Studios Beijing.

