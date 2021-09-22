Netflix Deal Opens Door for Roald Dahl-Themed Attractions

Ready to step into "The Chokey"? Or take a ride around the world in a Giant Peach? Or walk through Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory?

Netflix just bought the Roald Dahl Story Company and plans to expand the late author's works into "immersive experiences" as well as new productions on the streaming service. That could mean more attractions themed to beloved works including "Matlida," "James and the Giant Peach," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," plus others, coming to theme parks and destinations around the world.

While Dahl's works have inspired generations of theme park designers, none of his books have been made into a major American theme park attraction. Disney produced film versions of "James and the Giant Peach" and "The BFG," with the latter directed by Steven Spielberg, but neither enjoyed more than brief references in the parks.

Netflix is producing a new series based on "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" with Academy Award winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), and the streamer has licensed its Stranger Things and The Haunting of Hill House franchises to Universal for Halloween Horror Nights.

While the Wonka Chocolate Factory surely deserves a more permanent attraction than a Halloween Horror Nights maze, a Miss Trunchbull maze could be a perfect addition at that event. Netflix has not announced any specific plans to license individual Dahl properties for attractions, but did say that its recent production with Waititi "opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture - the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more."

"As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we’re committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix," Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and RDSC Managing Director Luke Kelly (who also is Dahl's grandson) wrote in their press release.

