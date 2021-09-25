Cirque du Soleil Previews New Walt Disney World Show

Cirque du Soleil has launched a multi-part online video series giving fans a behind the scenes look at the making of its new show at the Walt Disney World Resort.

"Drawn to Life" opens November 18 in Cirque's theater at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs shopping and entertainment district. The production is a "love letter to animation" that brought together Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Imagineering to create a story about young girl and an unfinished animation by her father.

Here is the first episode in "Once upon a time at Cirque... the making of 'Drawn to Life.'"

Future episodes will drop each Saturday leading up to the opening, on the show's Facebook page. Tickets start at $85 and are on sale now on Cirque's website.

