Employee Errors Led to Colorado Drop Ride Fatality

Theme park employees' errors killed a six-year-old girl on a Colorado drop ride earlier this month, according to a state investigation.
Operators running the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on September 5 failed to notice that six-year-old Wongel Estifanos was not buckled into her seat on the ride, then ignored a system warning. Operators overrode the warning and dispatched the ride, from which the girl fell to her death.
"The fatal accident was the result of multiple operator errors, specifically failure to ensure proper utilization of the passenger restraint system (seatbelts), and a lack of understanding and resolution of the Human Machine Interface (HMI) screen error conditions on the control panel," the report from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Division of Oil and Public Safety said.
The 110-foot Haunted Mine Drop is a unique drop ride that is built underground in a mine shaft. The ride has remained closed since the incident.
An attorney for the girl's family announced plans to sue the park.
"Wongel's parents are determined to do everything in their power to make sure that no one ever dies this way again. As part of this mission they are asking witnesses to come forward, including folks who experienced problems with the Haunted Mine Drop before Wongel was killed on it," the attorney said in a statement released to the press.
The park issued its own statement following the release of the state investigation.
The owners, management and entire Glenwood Caverns family are heart-broken by the tragic accident that occurred here on September 5. There is no way we can imagine the pain of loss that the Estifanos family and their friends are experiencing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.
Safety is, and always has been, our top priority. Since opening our first ride just over 15 years ago, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has delivered more than 10 million safe and enjoyable rides.
We have been working closely with Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety and independent safety experts to review this incident. Earlier today, we received the state’s final report and will review it carefully for recommendations.
More than anything, we want the Estifanos family to know how deeply sorry we are for their loss and how committed we are to making sure it never happens again.
The incident provides yet another reminder that no matter how much an attraction spends on creative design and ride systems - even with redundant safety procedures, it's ultimately up to operators to ensure that guests experience an attraction safely.
I don't have any first-hand knowledge of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park's operations, as I have not visited the park. But I have worked as a ride operator elsewhere and have spoken with countless ride operators over the years. An incident such as this is the worst nightmare imaginable for everyone involved: the girl's family, the operators who made these mistakes and now have to live with that, and the park managers that failed to put a properly trained and experienced ops team on that load platform.
Soapbox time. The theme park industry has a moral, legal, and economic obligation to promote ops as more than a minimum wage, unskilled job. Good operators do not just save guests time and parks money - they save lives. But operators cannot do that without proper training and enough supervised time on the job to develop the experience that is vital to successful attraction operation. Yet operators won't stay on the job long enough to develop that experience unless parks provide the pay, benefits, and support that employees need to make ends meet and then to feel valued and respected.
The theme park industry loves to talk about making dreams come true. But what happened at Glenwood Caverns shows that this industry has the power to make nightmares come true, too. And that should keep a lot of managers throughout this industry up tonight.
* * *
As a lay person when I hear “overrode a warning” I immediately think “what the heck did you do that for”, but then my more calm part kicks in and goes “well maybe not all warnings are critical, maybe some are pure advisory and/or nothing”
So I’m wondering if anyone can give us some insight. What types of “warnings” does a modern ride give its operators, are they always critical “you have to be negligent to ignore it” or are there more benign ones, and if so, how many would you expect to override on a shift?
@Kenny Vee-
Wow, that incident was also on September 5th…
It’s incredible sad to hear this story. Nothing great ever comes out of an attraction incident. I hope the family is okay.
Additionally, I wonder what kind of warning sign was showing. I’ve never been to Glenwood but I’ve heard of the ride and would assume that it’s some sort of OTSR that has a buckle that keeps the restraint in place or something. First, if it’s protocol to have all buckles clicked in, then it astounds me at how the operators missed that and ignored the warning signals. Maybe they were having a bad day but now they have a death on their hands and I can’t imagine how horrible they must feel. Ik the news will take this story and run with it like they always do, but I truly hope that this incident (along with others) can be used as an example of what not to do while operating an attraction.
I think you have a very good question, Chad, and I was not a ride operator in my time with Disney. But if the operator doesn't check to see that restraints are in place (as seems to be the case here), that (to me) definitely qualifies as negligence. Now whether that comes down to ignorance or a lack of training will remain to be seen -- either way, the park is the responsible party in my eyes.
All I can think of is attractions like Star Tours or Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye at Disneyland, where there is a light system where the operator can see which seat belts are fastened and those which aren't. And then they can compare the unlit lights to empty seats to see whether there is anyone on board who hasn't fastened their seatbelts. And I've had many times on both where it wasn't just "tug on that yellow strap," but cast members calling out people who had not fastened their seat belt because the system told them that this hadn't happened.
Again, I cannot speak for Glenwood Caverns' safety systems, but I know Disney has some easily identifiable (even from the guest point of view) systems in place.
@Postcott I agree, no matter what ends up being discovered about what happened, these operators have to feel AWFUL. Like, I'm not wanting to villainise them. Because I don't know the extenuating circumstances. But man, it sucks to have something like this happen.
Seatbelt warnings on a ride should never have a bypass option. Isn't that the reason why so many operators will close harnesses/secure belts on empty seats? This sounds like a major controls engineering failure.
Found that the restraint for the attraction is just a seatbelt... that's it. It also opened in 2017 but the ride system looks like it was created in the 90s.
It reminds me of the Big Thunder catastrophe at Disneyland -- where operators heard something clacking under the train, but decided send it through one more time (with guests on board) before pulling it off the track for inspection -- and an upstop wheel came off, resulting in the death of someone in the front row (I won't describe what happened because it's gruesome, but it was definitely negligence on the part of the ride operators that caused the death).
You can have all the safety systems available, but they don't work if operators ignore the signs of danger.
While you get what you pay for when it comes to hiring ride operators, and I'm all for upping their pay as they literally have people's lives in their hands, I blame the operators more than I blame the parks. If the systems are there, as they were in the case of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, and are ignored, that's not a pay-scale thing. That's either a lack of training or operators who just didn't care and ignored the literal warnings they were given.
The park is, of course, ultimately responsible. But these operators (in both examples given) should be ashamed of themselves for ignoring clear indications that something was wrong.