First Look at Hong Kong's New Water World Ocean Park

After four years of delay, Water World Ocean Park finally opened to the public in Hong Kong last week.

The long-awaited second gate for Hong Kong's Ocean Park features 27 attractions across five themed zones, including Hong Kong’s first-ever indoor surf simulator, Surf Striker, as well as nine water slides, two wave pools, and a children's play area, the Whiskers’ Splash.

Theme Park Insider reader Adriel Tjokrosaputro takes us for a video walk around the new park:

Adriel writes, "In summary, the park does offer something new to local residents. Given that Hong Kong has a very strict quarantine regulation, this new park will surely be quite popular amongst locals."

Ocean Park ranked among the top 20 most-visited theme parks in the world in 2019, but has been locked in a battle with neighbor Hong Kong Disneyland for local and out-of-market visitors. A water park, however, gives Ocean Park something that Disney does not offer, potentially giving the destination a much-needed boost.

