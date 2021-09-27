'Jumanji' Gets Its First Theme Park Ride

Sony Pictures has licensed its Jumanji franchise for its first theme park attraction. Jumanji – The Adventure is set to open next year at Italy's Gardaland.

The park said that Jumanji – the Adventure will be a dark ride "for adventure lovers of all ages."

"The team at Gardaland are top notch creatives and storytellers who have designed an immersive experience that expands on the world created by the films," Sony Pictures Entertainment EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment Jeffrey Godsick said. "Adding many new elements, fans will be transported far beyond their imagination, deep into the jungles of Jumanji."



Image courtesy Gardaland

“The global importance of the Jumanji brand will surely contribute to further reinforcing Gardaland Resort’s reputation as a top tourist destination in Europe and place it among the market leaders for fun attractions," Gardaland CEO Aldo Maria Vigevani said. "Synonymous with adventure, fantasy, fun, action, play and imagination, 'Jumanji' blends seamlessly with Gardaland's founding values."

Jumanji – the Adventure will open at the beginning of the 2022 season.

