Universal Studios Confirms Donkey Kong Expansion

Universal's Super Nintendo World is expanding.

Universal Studios Japan announced today that it will add Donkey Kong to its Nintendo-themed land in 2024. The new area will feature a roller coaster and interactive experiences along with themed food and merchandise.

"Guests will feel like they are playing inside the world of Donkey Kong as they take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live," Universal said in its press release. The Donkey Kong area will expand the current Super Nintendo World footprint by about 70%, the park said.

"I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario," Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto said. "I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests."

The Donkey Kong expansion is expected to be part of Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park, which is again under construction for an expected opening in 2025. Donkey Kong is not slated at this time to be part of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, which is well under construction though USH still hasn't announced an expected opening date.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (6)