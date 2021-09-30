Watch the Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off with an opening ceremony broadcast worldwide from the world's fair site in the United Arab Emirates.

The 90-minute show begins at noon Eastern, with a pre-show of celebrity arrivals starting 30 minutes prior. Among those slated to perform are world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli; Grammy-nominated and Golden-Globe-winning actress, singer, and songwriter Andra Day; platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding; acclaimed Chinese pianist Lang Lang; and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

Watch the show here:

Expo 2020 Dubai opens officially tomorrow and fireworks displays across Dubai will mark the end of the Expo's first day tomorrow night.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run for 182 days - through March 31, 2022 - with the theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future." The expo will feature pavilions from 192 participating countries on its 4.38-square-kilometer site in Dubai South.

* * *

Replies (1)