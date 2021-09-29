Disney World Previews Guardians of the Galaxy Coaster

As part of its "The World's Most Magical Celebration" press event this afternoon, the Walt Disney World Resort allowed invited reporters into the building for the under-construction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster in Epcot's World Discovery land.

The former Universe of Energy pavilion provides just the entrance to the sprawling show building behind it - the home to Epcot's first "other-world" showcase pavilion, in Disney's description. Now it's confession time. Nothing Disney showed today surprised me, since I have been getting "please do not publish these" photographs from inside the construction site from various sources for months. (Thanks, Insiders!)

If you've ever seen an indoor coaster such as Space Mountain or Revenge of the Mummy with the lights on, you've got an idea of what it looks like inside the Guardians coaster building. Just expand what you've seen to galactic scale. This is going to be a big one.

The building includes not just coaster track, but also projection domes and practical props, including an alien world. Disney hasn't provided any new photos approved for media use (and did not allow anyone to take pictures), but here's the latest description of the attraction, from Disney's 50th anniversary event press release.

"The family-friendly adventure starts in the Galaxarium, a planetarium-like exhibition that explores the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth’s galaxy and Xandar. Guests will learn more about the treasures Xandar has to share – until the moment when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and guests go on an intergalactic chase through space and time. The attraction will feature a new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering – a storytelling coaster that rotates 360 degrees to focus guests on the action, including the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster."

No opening date yet. Which makes sense, I guess, since Disney doesn't want people postponing their Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration visits to wait for this one.

