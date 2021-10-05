Mardi Gras Concerts, Parade to Return to Universal Orlando

Mardi Gras is coming back to the Universal Orlando Resort next year. Universal today announced the dates for its annual spring festival, which once again will include live concerts and nighttime parades.

Universal's Mardi Gras will begin February 5, 2022 and will run through April 24 next year at Universal Studios Florida. The event will include headliner concerts on select weekend nights, a nighttime Mardi Gras parade, and Cajun-style cuisine from New Orleans and additional dishes inspired by Carnival celebrations around the world. The concerts and parade are included with Universal Studios Florida park admission.



Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

Universal will announce the line-up for the concert series and the menus for the event at a later date. Until then, if you want to see the latest discounts on Universal Orlando theme park tickets, please visit our authorized partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)