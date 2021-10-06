Universal Orlando to Close Shrek Show in January

This holiday season will provide the last chance for Universal Orlando visitors to experience Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Florida.

The resort confirmed today that the long-running movie attraction will close permanently in January 2022. Shrek 4-D opened in May 2003 at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. Designed as a bridge between the Academy Award-winning 2001 film and its sequel, which debuted the next year, Shrek 4-D followed Shrek and Fiona on the way to their honeymoon, while trying to escape the ghost of Lord Farquaad.

The show closed at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2017 and was replaced by the DreamWorks Theatre, which now shows Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest. There's no word yet from Universal Orlando on what will replace Shrek 4-D in Florida, though the Kung Fu Panda movie would provide an obvious candidate.

Shrek 4-D replaced the Alfred Hitchcock: The Art of Making Movies attraction, which was one of the original attractions from the park's 1990 opening. (Here's a fun story about the Hitchcock show, where I had a habit of playing "Mother.") Given that the Shrek 4-D building began as a stage for live theater, it's possible that Universal could put a stage production in there rather than another film-based attraction.

Candidates for that might include the Sing on Tour show from Universal Studios Japan or the new Universal Studios Beijing, or even the new "How to Train Your Dragon" show, Untrainable, from the Beijing park - though a version of that is more likely to end up in the rumored How to Train Dragon land in the upcoming Epic Universe park in Orlando.

If you want to dream big, though, the land the Shrek building sits on in Florida might be about the right size to house a modified version of The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! attraction that opened earlier this year in Hollywood.

Let the guessing game begin.

To buy discounted tickets to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay, please visit our authorized partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)