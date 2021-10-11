World's First Warner Bros. Hotel to Open in November

The world's first Warner Bros.-themed hotel is opening next month, right next door to the world's top Warner Bros. theme park.

The WB Abu Dhabi hotel on Yas Island, operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection brand, will open to guests on November 11. Located next to the Theme Park Insider Award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Miral's Yas Island resort, the hotel features the iconic "Friends" fountain out front and offers 257 rooms inside, each with curated artwork reflecting three themes devoted to the studio's history of storytelling.



Photos courtesy Miral and Warner Bros.

"The first theme, 'From Script to Screen,' highlights standout moments from Warner Bros.’ movies and shows and documents the journey from the written page to the final shot," the hotel said in its press release. "The second theme, 'Artist Confidential,' celebrates a variety of talent in front of and behind the camera in some of Warner Bros.’ favorite productions. The third theme, 'The Vault' features rarely seen images from Warner Bros.’ most memorable archives."

"Opening the doors to the first ever Warner Bros. branded hotel is a moment that we have long dreamed of, and it’s truly magnificent," President of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences Pam Lifford said. "The Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment team and our incredible partners at Miral and Hilton designed this with fans in mind and have curated an outstanding hospitality experience that gives guests from around the world a unique way to further connect with the iconic Warner Bros. brands, franchises, and characters they love. The WB Abu Dhabi truly is the perfect experience to enjoy and relax while visiting Warner Bros. World right next door."

"We are proud to be launching another first with the opening of the only Warner Bros. hotel in the world," HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said. "This new story-driven hospitality experience is set to excite guests from all over the world, further reinforcing Yas Island’s position as a global entertainment, leisure and business destination and supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to attract greater numbers of local and international tourists."

Reservations will be available via curiocollection.com.

