What Made Universal Orlando's Spider-Man Ride So Amazing?

The biggest event in the theme park industry is celebrating one of the industry's all-time best attractions, next month in Orlando.

I just bought my plane ticket to attend the IAAPA Expo at Orlando's Orange County Convention Center next month. The industry's largest annual gathering returns in person this year, with a full line-up of educational sessions in addition to its massive show floor with displays from ride manufacturers, designers, and suppliers.

The highlight of the event every year, at least for me, is Bob Rogers' Legends panel, which offers an insider's view into the creation of some of the world's most enduring theme park attractions. This year, it's "The Legends Behind The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man."

The 3D motion-base dark ride at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure won our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Attraction for the first four years we gave out that honor. It dominated so much that we actually retired the award for several years, since it became a foregone conclusion that Spidey was going to win it anyway.

How did The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man hit so big? IAAPA Hall of Fame member and two-time Academy Award nominee Bob Rogers will lead the discussion with three members of the attraction's creative team:

Then-Senior Vice President Attraction Development Phil Hettema, now president and creative director of The Hettema Group

Then-Show Producer Scott Trowbridge, now Portfolio Creative Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering

Then-Production Designer Thierry Coup, now Senior VP and Chief Creative Officer at Universal Creative

Obviously, there was some talent on that crew, since it included the future leaders of Universal's The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. I've submitted some questions to Bob to ask the panel, but I would like to hear from you, too.

What would you like to ask these three about The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man and its influence on themed entertainment design? Submit your questions in the comments below and I will forward the best ones to Bob.

If you are attending IAAPA this year, do not miss the The Legends Behind The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at 3:30 pm Wednesday, November 17. After the panel, check back here on ThemeParkInsider.com for my coverage.

See you on the show floor!

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (4)