New Movie About Disneyland's Beginning Set for Disney+

Disney is developing a movie for its Disney+ streaming service about the creation of the original Disneyland.

Deadline is reporting that David Gordon Green [Pineapple Express, 2018's Halloween] is set to direct a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos, who previously co-wrote the screenplay for the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast.

Walt Disney himself documented the creation of the Anaheim theme park in the "Disneyland" TV show that aired on ABC leading up to the park's July 1955 opening. But that was Walt's point of view, tailored to promote a new kind of attraction that the public had not seen before. Since then, countless books, articles, and videos have been published about the park's creation, detailing a wider variety of perspectives.

Assuming that Walt will be portrayed as a character in the new film, this as-yet-untitled production would become the second time that Disney has put out a movie portraying the company's founder. Tom Hanks starred as Walt in 2013's Saving Mr. Banks, which detailed the creation of 1964's Mary Poppins, the Disney studio's first film to win an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. (It lost to My Fair Lady, though it should have lost to Dr. Strangelove. Debate that in the comments if you wish.)

No word yet on timing, casting, or anything else, really, regarding this project.

