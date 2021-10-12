Peppa Pig Theme Park Reveals Opening Date, Ticket Prices

Florida's new Peppa Pig Theme Park will open next door to Legoland Florida on February 24, 2022.

The Merlin-owned park has updated its FAQ page with that opening date. In addition, the park has revealed that its walk-up one-day ticket prices will be $34.99, with advance-purchase tickets costing $30.99. Peppa Pig Theme Park will feature six rides and several themed play areas on its four-and-half-acre site just outside the gates of Legoland Florida in Winter Haven: Line-Up Revealed for First Peppa Pig Theme Park.



Image courtesy Merlin Entertainments

Guests will be able to buy bundled two-day, two-park tickets to visit both Legoland and Peppa Pig Theme Park during their visit. Those will start at $134.99 when bought in advance, with a walk-up price of $149.99. Peppa Pig Theme Park annual passes also are on sale now for $74.99 plus tax via the park's website.

As a separately-ticketed theme park with such a small footprint, devoted to a single, niche IP, Peppa Pig Theme Park seems to defy much conventional thinking about theme park development. But a small park might be exactly what parents of small children are looking for in a new experience, as we suggested in our earlier post, Can a Peppa Pig Theme Park Actually Work?

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (6)