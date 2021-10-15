Mickey and Minnie Get New Holiday Looks at Disneyland

The Holidays return to the Disneyland Resort this year on November 12. And Mickey and Minnie are getting ready as they often do for these seasonal celebrations - they've gone shopping for new clothes.

Disneyland is sharing today a first look at Mickey and Minnie's new holiday looks for 2021. Rocking a not-Patagonia puffy jacket, Mickey Mouse looks like he's stepped away from his new gig at a tech start-up to celebrate the holidays at Disneyland with his fans.



Photos courtesy Disneyland

In other news, it is going to be stupid easy for me to Disneybound as Mickey Mouse this holiday season. Meanwhile, Minnie Mouse has opted for the cropped puffy jacket, along with not-Lululemon snowflake leggings under her iconic Polka-dot skirt. A true California girl in winter, Minnie is.

Want to take the new-look Mickey and Minnie home with you? As usual, Disneyland's got you. The parks will be selling these new plush versions of Mickey and Minnie in their 2021 holiday outfits.



It's the old-school faces with the new-look clothes

Disneyland's Magic Key passholders may get an early in-person look at the new outfits in the Magic Key Starcade experience this month, as Mickey and Minnie will be appearing there "from time to time" with their new looks. Everyone else will get their first look in Disneyland's Town Square starting November 12.

